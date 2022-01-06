2022 NBA Finals Preview: Things to watch, X-factors, major storylines

News19's Chandler Mack catches up with Locked On Warriors host Cyrus Saatsaz to discuss the 2022 NBA Finals.

SAN FRANCISCO — The 2022 NBA Finals tip-off Thursday night.

The Golden State Warriors, making their sixth appearance in the NBA Finals in eight seasons, will face the Boston Celtics, a team that's back on the NBA's biggest stage for the first time since 2010.

This marks the first time the two teams have played each other in the Finals in 58 years (1964).

The Celtics are winners of six of their last seven games against the Warriors going back to 2019. However, the two teams split the series 1-1 this season.