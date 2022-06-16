Atlanta chosen as World Cup host city

FIFA announced the 2026 North American World Cup host cities on Thursday evening.

ATLANTA — UPDATE: Atlanta has been chosen as a host city for the 2026 World Cup.

The Atlanta Sports Council issued a release with reactions from several city and state leaders. They said the rounds of the World Cup that Atlanta will host will be announced by FIFA at a later date.

Arthur Blank, the owner of Atlanta United and the Falcons, said it will be "an incredible opportunity for the city of Atlanta to continue to show the world what we have to offer."

"Our stadium was built to host world-class events, and we would be honored to continue that tradition in 2026 with the World Cup," Blank said.

“Atlanta is a soccer town, and we’re excited to bring the game’s best athletes to the world’s best city,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. “Atlanta has already been home to the Super Bowl and the Olympics, and through our strong collaboration with the State and our business community, we will welcome folks from all over the world to fill every seat in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2026.”

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement that the World Cup "will have a positive impact on so many hardworking Georgians. Hotels will fill with guests from around the world; restaurants will provide visitors a taste of the South they will not soon forget; attractions across Georgia will welcome those seeking to experience all the Peach State has to offer; and in each interaction, people will see Georgia’s Southern hospitality on full display."

The Atlanta City Council also issued a statement saying that with three Super Bowls and the Olympics, "Atlanta certainly has experience hosting top-tier sporting events in our city."

"It’s very exciting to add this incredible event to that rich history. Our city has the venues and the fan base for a truly special atmosphere. This is a wonderful opportunity to showcase our city to the world once again," the Council said.

Atlanta is among 17 U.S. cities vying for hosting rights for the 2026 World Cup. On Thursday evening, we'll find out if the tournament will be coming to Georgia's capital city in four years.

The selection announcements will be streamed on FIFA's website here. Canada and Mexico are joint-hosting the tournament and are allotted three host cities each.

The site of the 1996 Olympics, Atlanta, was among those considered for the first U.S.-based World Cup in 1994 but ultimately not chosen to host games.

Last year, FIFA officials toured Atlanta as a potential host site.

"Obviously, you have the magnificent stadium here, and also transport links, sustainability, city infrastructure, accommodations, training sites, fan experiences," Colin Smith, chief tournaments and events officer with FIFA, said at that time.

Back in September, Smith did say the stadium would have to put in real grass for the World Cup instead of the turf it usually uses.

About Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta is considered a much stronger contender this time around, due to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The venue opened in 2017 and is one of the few NFL stadiums around the country that is almost as well-known for its soccer environment as for football, with the MLS club Atlanta United a top draw.

The Benz has an official capacity of 71,000 that can expand for special events to accommodate as many as 75,000 people. And Atlanta United is responsible for 10 of the top 11 MLS attendance records, all set in the last few years.

More than 72,500 people were in attendance for an August 2019 game against the LA Galaxy, a record crowd at the venue.