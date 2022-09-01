A clean sweep for Benedict

The Tiger Men and Women hoops squads each got victories over Edward Waters on Saturday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a clean sweep for the Benedict Tigers Saturday afternoon.

The Lady Tigers defeated Edward Waters 73-65. They were led by Ay'Anna Bey who scored 25 points and snagged 18 rebounds.

As for the Men, they rolled to a 111-68 win. Six Tigers reached double figures, with Tyrese Mapp leading the way with 15.

The Benedict women (11-5) will be in action again January 17th when they face Albany State on the road.

The Benedict men (11-3) will be in action again next Saturday as they travel to Morehouse College.