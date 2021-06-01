A father-son reunion at Carolina

Cardinal Newman grad Brandon Martin, son of Frank Martin, announced Monday that he's transferring to USC to play for his father.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Frank Martin has added a familiar piece to his team, his son Brandon.

The Cardinal Newman product announced on Twitter Monday that he's joining his Dad and the Gamecock Men's Basketball program.

He's spent the last two years playing in Spartanburg at USC upstate.

Martin missed most of last season with a shoulder injury and entered the transfer portal on May 20th.

In 2020, he played in 24 games averaging just under 6 points and three rebounds per game.