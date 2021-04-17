A Final Farewell to Mark Berson

The only Head Coach in the history of USC Men’s Soccer coached his final game on Saturday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The only person to ever coach the South Carolina’s Men’s Soccer team coached his final regular season game this weekend.

After 43 years at the helm, Mark Berson coached his final game on Saturday in the Gamecocks 2-1 defeat to the Kentucky Wildcats.

Since taking over in 1978, Berson has led the Gamecocks to 22 NCAA Tournaments and 35 winning seasons since his tenure started in 1978.



While in Columbia, Berson has also coached 13 All-Americans and 15 Freshman All-Americans.

Since 2005, Berson's student-athletes have garnered 79 All-Region honors and 59 All-Conference USA honors.

Heading into Saturday's game, Berson had accumulated 522 wins in his career, by far the most among active coaches in the Country.

After the game Saturday, a ceremony was held at Stone Stadium honoring Coach Berson and his accomplishments.

Berson was congratulated by his former players as well as USC Athletics Director Ray Tanner.

Coach Tanner also presented Berson with a plaque that will forever live at the Stone Stadium Concourse.

The Mark Berson era ends as he has coached his last match at Stone Stadium.

The #43 jersey signifies his 43 years as the only head coach in the history of the South Carolina men’s soccer program.@GamecockMSoccer @MarkBersonSC pic.twitter.com/KriyGEHbDe — Reggie Anderson (@ReggieWLTX) April 17, 2021

“Other than being called Dad, being called Coach is about as good as it gets.” Berson said.