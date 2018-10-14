Gloria Butler doesn't know how long she has to live. But she does know that she finally attended her first game at Williams-Brice Stadium.

The 69--year-old, who was diagnosed with terminal cancer in July, had never been to a game at Williams-Brice Stadium. But the longtime Gamecock fan received a major surprise recently as her daughter, Mandy, presented her with tickets to a USC game, courtesy of her Mandy's fiance who purchased the tickets even though he is a Clemson fan. Her reaction was caught on video which has received thousands of views on Facebook.

Not only did Ms. Butler attend the game, but she received a special package from the USC athletics department which included a t-shirt, a ticket to a buffet and sideline passes. It was a day she will never forget.

"Well, they don't give me long to live," she said.

"I've got maybe three to six months before my life ends. But I'm hoping I can take these memories right here with me."

Former Gamecock Ulric Jones served as Ms. Butler's escort on the sidelines. Jones heard about Ms. Butler's story and he was motivated to not only meet her but make her day extra special.

"I kind of experienced the same situation with my grandmother, who was predicted not to live so long," Jones said. "This is the greatest day of my life.

"So, I went and spent as much time with her as I could and when I heard about her story, I just wanted to reach out to let her know that she is loved and cared about."

The outcome didn't turn out like Ms. Butler and the rest of the Gamecock nation wanted as Texas A&M defeated USC 26-23. But it is still a day that this Gamecock fan of more than 50 years has waited a lifetime to experience. It was definitely worth the wait.

"This is the greatest day of my life."

