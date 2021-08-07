A golden Saturday night for Donnie Shell

The former South Carolina State Bulldog and Pittsburgh Steeler legend was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday.

CANTON, Ohio — Donnie Shell is a Pro Football Hall of Famer!

Shell was enshrined into the Hall of Fame on Saturday night. He was presented by his daughter April as a member of the 2020 Centennial Class.

In his college days, Shell was a star Linebacker under the legendary Willie Jeffries at South Carolina State. He earned All-American and All-Conference honors playing alongside fellow NFL Hall of Famer Harry Carson and current Bulldog Head Coach Buddy Pough.

After going undrafted in the 1974 NFL Draft, Shell was picked up by the Pittsburgh Steelers as a free agent.

Making the transition to Safety, Shell would go on to play 14 seasons with the Steelers, winning four Super Bowls in 1970’s as a member of the famed “Steel Curtain” Defense.

During his career, he also made Pro Bowl on five separate occasions.

Unlike his other teammates, Shell had to wait his turn to receive his Gold Jacket, sitting on the ballot for well over two decades before being announced as an inductee in 2020.

He becomes the fourth player from South Carolina State to get inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.