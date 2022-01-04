A great final act for Jabari Ellis

The Lake Marion alum had 5 tackles for loss in his final season at South Carolina.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — By now, we all know about the stellar performance by Dakereon Joyner in the Duke's Mayo Bowl, but one of the unsung heroes of the game was Jabari Ellis.

In his final game as a Gamecock, Ellis had a team high four tackles and a sack, serving as a leader of a Gamecock defense that held the Tarheels to their second lowest scoring total of the season.

The Lake Marion alum came to Carolina in 2018 and saw his fair share of ups and downs, but he told News19 after the Duke's Mayo Bowl that this year will be regarded as a major highlight.

"This is a perfect way for me to go out, whoever knows my story know how far how I came, all credit goes to God." Ellis said.

On Monday, Ellis officially declared for the 2022 NFL Draft. He finishes his Gamecock career with 81 tackles and three sacks in 35 games played.