Stephon Gilmore's shirt said it all.

Happy Gilmore.

The former USC All-SEC cornerback was part of the Patriots contingent who rode on open air buses through downtown Boston as part of Tuesday's victory parade.

This is the sixth such celebration for the franchise but Gilmore's first as he is in his second season with the Patriots. Gilmore had an late fourth-quarter interception in Sunday's game that virtually sealed the victory in Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

An estimated 1.5 million fans jammed downtown Boston for the celebration which came four months after the Boston Red Sox held their championship parade.