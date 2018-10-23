Bryce Thompson is no stranger to Williams-Brice Stadium. As a senior at Dutch Fork High School, Thompson scored a pair of touchdowns to help the Silver Foxes defeat Dorman to win the 2017 Class 5A state championship.

Thompson was a longtime Virginia Tech commit who backed off that pledge and then during Shrine Bowl week, verbally committed to the Gamecocks. But USC head coach Will Muschamp wanted Thompson to shore up his academic work before he would accept the commitment. After National Signing Day passed and no movement, Thompson decommitted in late March and after officially visiting the Knoxville school, signed in late May.

Muschamp has seen enough of Thompson to not be surprised he is having success in the Tennessee system.

"He was a really good player at Dutch Fork High School and he’s done a really nice job at the corner position for Tennessee," Muschamp said.

Thompson leads Tennessee with two interceptions from his cornerback position.

