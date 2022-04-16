A look at the 2022 Garnet and Black Spring Game

The Game was held Saturday night under the lights at Williams Brice Stadium

The Garnet team, led by transfer quarterback Spencer Rattler, posted a 20-13 win over the Black team, led by Luke Doty, as the University of South Carolina played its annual Garnet & Black Spring Game in front of an announced attendance of 20,671 on Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.



Rattler completed 8-of-10 passes for 79 yards, while Doty was 7-of-10 for 85 yards with a touchdown. Juju McDowell was the game's top rusher, carrying six times for 57 yards, pacing the Garnet squad. MarShawn Lloyd led the Black team with eight carries for 40 yards. Overall, the teams combined for 456 yards on 92 plays.



After a quick three-and-out on the game's first possession, the offenses for both teams began to click, putting together scoring drives on each of the next four possessions.

Chad Terrell, who moved from wide receiver to tight end at the start of the spring drills, capped a nine-play, 75-yard drive on Black's next possession when he caught a swing pass from Luke Doty, broke free, and took it to the house for a 31-yard score. The play put the Black team back on top 10-3. Terrell finished the night with a game-high four catches for 49 yards.

Walk-on Joseph Byrnes picked off Gauthier at midfield on the first drive of the third quarter, putting the Garnet team in plus-territory to open the second half. Six plays later, Davis found tight end Traevon Kenion on a crossing pattern for a 25-yard touchdown pass, putting Garnet back on top, 17-10, a lead they would not relinquish. Kenion hauled in three passes for 46 yards on the night.