The 2016 season saw Clemson win its first national championship since 1981. Now the Tigers have two in three years.

It has been almost a week since the Tigers defeated Alabama 44-16 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. On Saturday, Clemson's victory parade and celebration was similar to the 2017 event. The weather may have been a lot colder but that did not dampen the spirit of the crowd who made the trip to Pickens County.

Christian Wilkins was a sophomore on the 2016 team and he made the decision to come back for his senior season just for what transpired Monday night. But echoing a familiar theme, Wilkins told the crowd at Death Valley the win wasn't as much as the journey.

"We worked so hard all our lives to get to this point. It's great to see it all come to fruition and get to that mountain top, for sure," Wilkins said.

"But the thing is, it's not about the mountain top moments. It's really always about the journey and I couldn't ask for a better group of people behind to experience this journey. It's truly special."

For junior defensive end Clelin Ferrell, he recalled his emotions after the 2018 Sugar Bowl which Alabama won 24-6.

"Last year, I sat there after we lost the Sugar Bowl and I said 'Lord, please just give us another chance to win the championship'," Ferrell told the crowd.

"And when you pray for things, God just doesn't give them to you. He gives you the opportunity to do them and we accepted the challenge."

Head coach Dabo Swinney told the audience that this year's senior class had a goal and they did the little things necessary to become the winningest senior class in Clemson history.

"These seniors, they wanted to be the best ever," Swinney said.

"I kind of challenge them every year with some different things.They wanted to know how many wins did they have to have to be the winningest senior class. Well, they needed 50. Well, they got 55. I told them 'if you're going to be the best ever you have to do things that have never been done. You've got to be willing to put the work in. You've got to stay focused. You've got to commit and they were willing to do that."