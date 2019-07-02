The two teams who played for the national championship have the largest number of players who have been invited to the NFL Combine.

Clemson and Alabama will send 11 players to Indianapolis and for the Tigers, that is a new school record.

There have been some half-joking, half-serious references to Hunter Renfrow being drafted by New England as they look for another player in the mold of Danny Amendola and Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman. Renfrow will get a chance to showcase his route running skills in front of potential employers.

Offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt is the only other offensive player for Clemson who will be at Lucas Oil Stadium. The other nine players going are Austin Bryant, Clelin Ferrell, Mark Fields, Albert Huggins, Kendall Joseph, Tre Lamar, Dexter Lawrence, Trayvon Mullen and Christian Wilkins.

Huggins is the Orangeburg-Wilkinson product who was a career back-up for the Tigers until the college football playoff when he was inserted into the lineup for Dexter Lawrence. Huggins started against Notre Dame and Alabama and as a result, there is more video of Huggins out there and perhaps that could bode well as he tries to impress NFL coaches and scouts.

Clemson's previous high number of combine participants was nine after the 2017 national championship.