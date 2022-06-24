A sign of the times

New highway signage will be installed throughout the state to celebrate the second national championship for the South Carolina women's basketball team.

In the coming days, drivers coming into the Palmetto State or making their way around Columbia will see the new highway signs honoring the South Carolina women's basketball team and it's 2022 national championship.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation and the University of South Carolina athletics department unveiled the new signs Thursday in a ceremony at the Colonial Life Arena.

Head coach Dawn Staley, Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall, and athletics director Ray Tanner headlined the ceremony.

Fifteen signs will be placed on interstate highways before July 1 and remain in place for two years. The new signage will note the 2017 and 2022 national championships of the Dawn Staley era.

According to the South Carolina Athletics Department, this is the complete list of sign locations -