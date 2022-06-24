A sign of the times

In the coming days, drivers coming into the Palmetto State or making their way around Columbia will see the new highway signs honoring the South Carolina women's basketball team and it's 2022 national championship.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation and the University of South Carolina athletics department unveiled the new signs Thursday in a ceremony at the Colonial Life Arena.
Head coach Dawn Staley, Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall, and athletics director Ray Tanner headlined the ceremony.
Fifteen signs will be placed on interstate highways before July 1 and remain in place for two years. The new signage will note the 2017 and 2022 national championships of the Dawn Staley era.
According to the South Carolina Athletics Department, this is the complete list of sign locations -
- Eastbound I-20 Exit 58 (US 1) Exit Ramp, Lexington County
- Westbound I-20 Exit 73A (SC 277) Exit Ramp, Richland County
- Eastbound I-26 Welcome Center (Exit Ramp) at North Carolina state line, Spartanburg County
- Eastbound I-26 Exit 111B (US 1) Exit Ramp, Lexington County
- Westbound I-26 Exit 111B (US 1) Exit Ramp, Lexington County
- Southbound I-77 Welcome Center (Exit Ramp) at North Carolina state line, York County
- Southbound I-77 Exit 5 (SC 48) Exit Ramp, Richland County
- Northbound I-77 Exit 5 (SC 48) Exit Ramp, Richland County
- Northbound I-85 Welcome Center (Exit Ramp) at Georgia State line, Oconee County
- Southbound I-85 Welcome Center (Exit Ramp) at North Carolina state line, Cherokee County
- Northbound I-95 Welcome Center (Exit Ramp) at Georgia state line, Jasper County
- Southbound I-95 Welcome Center (Exit Ramp) at North Carolina state line, Dillon County
- Southbound US 17 Welcome Center (Exit Ramp) at the North Carolina state line, Horry County
- Southbound SC 277 Prior to Harden Street Ext. Intersection, Richland County