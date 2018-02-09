He didn't return the season opening kickoff back for a touchdown, but it was still a solid day for Deebo.

USC receiver Deebo Samuel was back in the lineup for the season opener against Coastal Carolina. He suffered a broken leg against Kentucky in the third game of 2017. But after a grueling rehabilitation process, the hard work has been worth it as he returned to the lineup,.

Samuel led the Gamecocks with seven catches. He totaled 56 yards which included a one-handed grab for a nine-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

But the great grab aside, the first game back was everything Deebo thought it would be.

"It was amazing," Samuel said.

"It's been 11 months since I've been able to play against another opponent and I was glad I was out there, to get back out there and play. I'd say it was a blessing. Like I said earlier, it was 11 months and I felt this game was kind of different in the way I approached it and I was still thanking God to still be able to play the game."

