W.J. Keenan remembers the feeling of losing to Gray Collegiate Academy in the 2A Upper State championship in Greenville.

The Raiders made sure they didn't experience that feeling this time around as they defeated Chester 77-55 to win the 3A Upper State title and advance to the state championship next Saturday at the Colonial Life Arena.

In the girls game, the W.J. Keenan Raiders will get a chance to defend their title from a year ago after they defeated Emerald 75-48.