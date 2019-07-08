The Darlington Raceway was busy with activity Tuesday as Richard Petty Motorsports and driver Bubba Wallace unveiled the paint scheme that the #43 Chevy will be carrying in the upcoming Bojangles Southern 500.

The colors will carry sponsorship from Victory Junction and will honor the legacy of the late Adam Petty who was killed in a New Hampshire practice in 2000 at the age of 19.

Adam's father Kyle, his grandfather "The King" Richard Petty and Wallace were at the track for the unveiling of the paint scheme which Adam had on his car in his TARCA Racing Series victory at Charlotte on Sept. 20, 1998. It was his only career win in the series.

This year will mark the running of the 70th running of the Bojangles Southern and the fifth year of the running of the throwback paint schemes. This Labor Day weekend, the years 1990-94 will be showcased in the throwback paint scheme.