The Walter Camp Foundation announced its 40-player watch list for the award presented to college football's player of the year.

Making the list are a trio of Tigers - Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne and Xavier Thomas.

Lawrence started the final 11 games in 2018 as a true freshman QB, helping Clemson become the first college football team in the modern era to go 15-0. The Cartersville, Georgia, standout became the first true freshman since 1985 to lead his team to the national title as he completed 259 of 397 passes for 3,280 yards with 30 touchdowns and just four interceptions. The Tigers won each of their final 10 games by 20 points or more.

Etienne enters his junior season as the reigning ACC Player of the Year after he rushed for 1,658 yards and scored a league-record tying 26 touchdowns.

Thomas played in all 15 games as a freshman defensive end and notched 43 tackles (10.5 for loss), 3.5 sacks and two pass breakups in 304 snaps. He was named a Freshman All-American by several publications.

Walter Camp is the father of American football and was an All-American in 1889. His foundation pays tribute to his legacy by selecting a national player of the year