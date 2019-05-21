Aaron Brand made quite the entrance when he was introduced as the head football coach at Irmo High School.

With an enthusiastic response from his players, Brand played to the crowd with a fist pump and a high-energy entrance that is similar to his coaching style.

Brand comes to Irmo after five years at Charlotte's Vance High School where he won 55 games and last season led that program to its first appearance in the state finals.

"Irmo's rich in tradition and they've been winning for a lot of years," Brand said.

"What we aim to do here is restore that pride and restore that back in the community and get Irmo back on top again. I don't think they're that far off. A lot of people tried to scare me away from this job. But this job isn't nearly as far off as a lot of people claim it is."

Brand replaces Reggie Kennedy who left to become the head football coach at athletics director at Manning High School.