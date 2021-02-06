A.C. Flora Baseball, Gilbert Baseball, and Lugoff-Elgin Softball inch closer to State Titles Tuesday

The three teams earned Game one victories in their respective championship series' on Tuesday.

SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — Three teams from the Midlands inched closer to State Titles on Tuesday.

In Game one of the Class 4A Baseball Championship series, the A.C. Flora Falcons shutout James Island 10-0. Game two of the series is on Thursday at James Island.

In Class 3A baseball, the Gilbert Indians rolled passed West Oak 14-4 in Game one of their series. They'll look to win their 5th State Title as a program on Thursday in Game two. That game will be played at West Oak.

The Lugoff-Elgin Softball team walked it off in Game one of their Class 4A Softball Championship series against Darlington, defeating the Falcons 4-3. They'll look to win their first State Title on Thursday in Game two.