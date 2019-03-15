James Murray-Boyles is in the fourth quarter of his collegiate career.

The A.C. Flora graduate who won a state title is competing in his third consecutive NCAA Division II tournament with UNC Pembroke. The Braves meet Catawba Saturday in Charlotte in the Southeast Regional.

Murray-Boyles says his four year career in the Peach Belt Conference has been a wonderful experience.

"The journey has been a good one," he said.

"Coach (Ben) Miller and Coach (Drew) Richards have done a good job of putting good players in the program. We all fit well and it's been great seeing the program grow and knowing you've been a part of that. So, I can't complain about my experiences here. I really liked it."

For head coach Ben Miller, Murray-Boyles represents a one-man senior class.

"It's kind of unusual to have only one senior. I think that's the first time in 11 years that's happened," Miller said.

"But he's done a great job of evolving as leader for the team with the help of some other upperclassmen."