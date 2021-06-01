A.C. Flora looking to win another State Title

The Falcon baseball starts their Class 4A State Championship series against James Island on Tuesday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 2020-21 school year has been a banner year for A.C. Flora Falcons athletics.

The department has won four team state titles, have had two runner ups and eight individual State titles.

On Tuesday, Andy Hallett and the A.C. Flora Baseball team will look to make it five team state titles when they start their Class 4A State Championship series with James Island.

Coach Hallett said Monday that as long as the Falcons stay true to themselves, they'll be in good shape.

"We're just going to stick to our plan and hopefully good things will happen, our kids have worked really hard and have put their stamp on Falcon Baseball." Coach Hallett said.