A.C. Flora playmaker commits to USC

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The leading receiver for A.C. Flora's high-powered offense has signed a preferred walk-on offer to play for Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks.

In 2020, Eriq Rice led the Falcons with 27 catches for 672 yards and nine touchdowns. He also averaged 24.9 yards per catch, helping the Falcons win their first football state championship in school history.

Rice had offers from Stetson and Benedict and preferred walk-on offers from The Citadel and Presbyterian College.

In the Falcons 42-7 win over North Myrtle Beach in the 4A state championship, Rice had a pair of first quarter touchdowns to help the Falcons separate themselves early on in the contest.