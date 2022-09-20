ACC headquarters relocating to Charlotte in 2023

The ACC headquarters will leave Greensboro and relocate to Charlotte in 2023. They will use the 2022-23 academic year as a transition period.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Board of Directors announced Tuesday that the conference office will relocate from Greensboro to Charlotte in 2023.

The unanimous decision completes a comprehensive review and assessment, under the direction of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee.

"The Board of Directors is pleased that the conference headquarters will be joining the Charlotte community and is quite excited about the long-term opportunities that will afford," ACC Board of Directors Chair and Duke University President, Vincent Price, said.

According to the ACC, the decision was based on location within the Eastern time zone, population size with positive growth trends, growth and diversity of population, access to a large hub airport with effective accessibility to and from all ACC member schools, anticipated benefit to the overall ACC brand, potential synergies to existing and prospective partners and financial considerations.

"The Board also recognizes and expresses our thanks for what has been a truly wonderful relationship with Greensboro over the last 70 years, and we appreciate the support shown by the state of North Carolina to have the league office remain in the state. We are grateful to the city of Charlotte and look forward to a flourishing partnership," Price said.

In a press call Tuesday, ACC officials said it was a tough decision to move, but are thankful for their time and history in Greensboro.

"The operation obviously leaves Greensboro but our history and legacy do not and future championships do not. We're going to stay close," said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips.

The ACC's new headquarters will be located in Uptown Charlotte as part of Legacy Union's Bank of America Tower. The development includes the world headquarters of Honeywell and major corporate offices for Bank of America, Deloitte, JLL, Robinson Bradshaw and Parker Poe.

The league will use the 2022-2023 academic year as a transition period to complete the relocation process.

Local leaders react

As news developed that the league was considering moving the headquarters, Greensboro tried to sweeten the deal to keep the ACC headquarters in the Gate City, even offering to change the name of the Greensboro Coliseum to the ACC Coliseum.

"We shot out best shot," said Guilford County Board of Commissioners Chairman Skip Alston. "We made our best offer so we didn't leave anything on the table. So it's not regrets that we could have done more, no second guessing ourselves because we know we put forth a great package."

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan said, while the decision is disappointing, she is glad the tournaments will stay in Greensboro.

"That's really, quite frankly, where we make our money and it's also where we get the exposure," Vaughan said. "Every time there is a tournament on TV they see that it's based here in Greensboro."

With several recent economic developments including a new Toyota battery manufacturing plant and Boom Supersonic at the Piedmont Triad International Airport, leaders said the area is still destined for growth.

"I have no doubt that we are going to continue to succeed as a community in Greensboro and as a the region," said Brent Christensen, the President of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce. "It’s disappointing that they won’t be here to experience that success with us, but we wish them the best in their new home.

ACC Staying in NC

Several North Carolina and local officials said they are glad the ACC is staying in North Carolina. Earlier reports said the league was considering potentially moving to Orlando, Florida.

North Carolina lawmakers offered a $15 million incentive to keep the league in the state. Senator Michael Garrett said while he's disappointed to lose jobs in the area, he's not surprised the decision was made and the $15 million could have been spent elsewhere.

"It's 50 jobs and to pay $15 million for 15 jobs I just think it's insane," Garrett said. "I think that local leaders did an incredible job trying to convince the ACC to stay but at the end of the day, I think that (the Commissioner's) mind was made up and he was moving no matter what was offered."

Rep. Jon Hardister (R-District 59) said he's glad the ACC is staying in NC.

"While this is not ideal for our community, there will still be many tournaments played in our area, and the ACC will continue to have a positive impact on Greensboro," said Hardister.

Rep. Pricey Harrison (D-District 61) helped to establish the ACC Hall of Champions in Greensboro and attended ACC tournaments as a child.