ACC backs plan to offer increased payouts to schools for postseason success

As the league looks for ways to close the revenue gap with their fellow Power 5 conference colleagues in the SEC and Big 10.

The Atlantic Coast Conference is moving forward allowing schools to earn more money generated from their own postseason performances, a move coming as the league tries to find ways to close a growing financial gap with two power-conference peers.

The ACC announced Wednesday that its board of directors have endorsed a “success incentive initiative,” with details being worked out in the coming months for implementation for the 2024-25 season. The league has long distributed revenue evenly among its membership, including money coming from revenue-generating postseason events like the College Football Playoff and the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

The timing of the change would coincide with CFP expansion to 12 teams. The rest of the equal revenue-distribution structure — which would cover money tied to an ESPN TV contract running through 2036 — would remain unchanged.