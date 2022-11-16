ACC to honor UVA football players killed in shooting

The ACC plans to honor their memory with a moment of silence.

VIRGINIA, USA — The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) plans to honor the football players killed in the University of Virginia shooting.

Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, and D'Sean Perry, were shot on the way back from a school field trip Sunday.

The ACC stated they will honor their memory with a moment of silence at each game this weekend with every team wearing the UVA logo on their helmet.

ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips issued the following statement:

Ladies and gentlemen, the University of Virginia and Charlottesville communities, including many of our colleagues and friends, were struck with unspeakable tragedy Sunday night as three student-athletes on the Cavalier football team were killed, and two other students were wounded. To UVA, the Virginia Department of Athletics and football program, we share your grief and stand steadfastly in support. Please join us for a moment of silence as we honor those who were affected by this senseless tragedy, and we ask that the families, classmates and entire community remain in your thoughts and prayers.

A 22-year-old UVA student has been charged with murder in the deaths of his classmates. Prosecutors are alleging he targeted his victims, including shooting one of them while they slept on a bus while returning from a class trip to see a play in D.C. The witness reportedly added Jones targeted the other four students he shot and that it did not appear random.

