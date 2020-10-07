The ACC has a timetable for a decision on fall sports

ACC commissioner John Swofford makes a Friday statement concerning the current climate as the world still deals with COVID-19.

The Big Ten has made its decision concerning fall sports. The ACC will wait and make its decision later this month.

ACC commissioner John Swofford released a statement which says the league is going through various scenarios as to how the fall sports season would look like and he expects the ACC Board of Directors will finalize a decision near the end of the month.

Statement from ACC Commissioner John Swofford ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/vTishzIYPA — The ACC (@theACC) July 10, 2020

The Big Ten announced on Thursday that it will limit fall sports competition to just conference games. There have been reports the ACC and Pac-12 will adopt a similar plan for the fall. But Swofford's statement says no announcement will be made until "late July".