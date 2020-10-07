The ACC has a timetable for a decision on fall sports

The Big Ten has made its decision concerning fall sports. The ACC will wait and make its decision later this month.
ACC commissioner John Swofford released a statement which says the league is going through various scenarios as to how the fall sports season would look like and he expects the ACC Board of Directors will finalize a decision near the end of the month.
The Big Ten announced on Thursday that it will limit fall sports competition to just conference games. There have been reports the ACC and Pac-12 will adopt a similar plan for the fall. But Swofford's statement says no announcement will be made until "late July".
Obviously in the Palmetto State, a conference-only schedule for either Clemson or South Carolina would mean the first time since 1908 that the annual battle for bragging rights on the football field would be cancelled for 2020.