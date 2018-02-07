There were accusations of cheating at the Quicken Loans National on Sunday.

Several hours after the conclusion of Sunday's round at TPC Potomac, PGA Tour pro Joel Dahmen wrote on Twitter that Sung Kang took an unfair drop at No. 10. The pair argued for more than 20 minutes — allowing another pairing to play through — before a rules official finally sided with Kang.

When asked on Twitter about the lengthy delay, Dahmen didn't mince words.

"Kang cheated," he wrote. "He took a bad drop from a hazard. I argued until I was blue. I lost."

Dahmen explained in subsequent tweets that he and Kang had what he described as "a typical dispute" involving a drop on No. 10. Kang, 31, believed that his shot had landed in the hazard, which allowed him to drop his ball on the side of the hazard that was closer to the hole. Dahmen did not think that Kang's ball crossed the hazard.

Kang went on to par the hole and finish in third place at 12 under. Dahmen said he had no choice at the end of the round but to sign Kang's scorecard, thereby certifying his official score.

"At that point there is nothing I can do," Dahmen wrote on Twitter. "If I don’t sign the card, a rules official will. I would just be delaying the inevitable."

In a statement released to USA TODAY Sports on Monday, the PGA Tour said there was a discussion between Dahmen and Kang about where the latter's ball crossed the hazard.

"A PGA TOUR Rules Official handled the ruling, interviewing both players, caddies and marshals in the vicinity," the PGA Tour said in the statement. "The official then took Kang back to where he hit his second shot, and Kang confirmed his original belief that his shot had indeed crossed the margin of the hazard.

"With no clear evidence to prove otherwise, it was determined by the official that Kang could proceed with his fourth shot as intended, following a penalty stroke and subsequent drop. The PGA TOUR will have no additional comment on this matter."

© Tom Schad, USA Today Sports