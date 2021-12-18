After their game in Nashville was canceled, Tennessee men's basketball shows up to Lady Vols game

As No. 7 UT took on No. 3 Stanford, the men's team showed up after their game against Memphis was called off due to COVID-19 protocols within the Tigers program.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men's basketball had their game called off on Saturday afternoon in what was supposed to be a renewed rivalry matchup against Memphis over in Nashville.

Their game against Memphis was called off due to COVID-19 protocols within the Tigers program. The Vols played an intrasquad scrimmage for the fans that were let in before the game was canceled, then drove down I-40 East to make it on time for a big matchup for Tennessee women's basketball.

The seventh-ranked Lady Vols hosted third-ranked Stanford in Thompson Bolin Arena at 5:!5 p.m. on Saturday. The intrasquad scrimmage at Bridgestone Arena finished around 12:25 p.m.

The men's basketball team wasn't the only notable Tennessee Athletics program in the house. Players on the football team showed up to support the Lady Vols including head coach Josh Heupel and star quarterback Hendon Hooker.