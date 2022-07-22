Airport punter earns Preseason All-SEC honor

Tennessee Paxton Brooks is gearing up for his fifth season in Knoxville.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Tennessee punter and Airport graduate Paxton Brooks has been named to the Preseason All-SEC Third Team as voted on by the media who attended SEC Media Days in Atlanta.

This past season, Brooks ranked eighth in the SEC in punting average (44.0) while battling an injury that slowed him down but did not keep him out of the lineup as he started all 13 games.

A four-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll and an Academic All-American who is currently working on his master’s degree, the former News19 Player of the Week enters season as the starting punter for the fourth straight season in Knoxville. He is taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility allowed by the NCAA due to COVID.

Career-wise, Paxton averages 43.3 yards per punt, which ranks third all-time in UT history. He also averages 61.3 yards per kickoff.