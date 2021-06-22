AJ Lawson invited to NBA Draft Combine

The former Gamecock is on his way to the Draft combine after an impressive weekend at the NBA G-League Elite Camp.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After an impressive showing at the NBA G-League Elite Camp, AJ Lawson is taking his talents to the NBA Draft Combine.

Lawson was one of a handful of prospects who were given invitations to the NBA Combine, which begins next week.

In two scrimmage games at the Elite Camp, Lawson played well, averaging 12.5 points per game and eight rebounds per game. He also shot 42 % from the field and 40 % from three point range.

The invite will give Lawson a chance to compete against some of the best basketball players in the Country ahead of the NBA Draft, which takes place on July 29th.

In 81 career games at South Carolina, Lawson averaged 14.2 points per game. He also earned All-SEC honors this season and All-Freshman honors in 2019.

The combine begins June 21st and will run until June 27th.