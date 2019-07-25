Last year, it was Deebo Samuel who was considered South Carolina's most versatile player. This season, it's A.J. Turner.

The Gamecock senior has been named to the watch list for the Paul Hornung Award which goes to the most versatile player in college football

Turner's primary position is running back, where he is listed with the first-team entering the fall, but he is also listed as a second-team cornerback and the top kickoff returner.

He has spent the bulk of his career on offense, ranking 30th in school history with 1,322 rushing yards over 37 games, but he played in the secondary in the Belk Bowl and worked at cornerback in the spring. He is also considered one of the Gamecocks' top special teams performers.

The Paul Hornung Award is given annually by the Louisville Sports Commission (LSC) to the most versatile player in major college football. The Award was created by the LSC in January 2010 with the support of the Golden Boy himself, Paul Hornung, a native and lifelong resident of Louisville and member of the College and Pro Football Halls of Fame.

Hornung is considered by many the most versatile player in the history of college and pro football. He won the 1956 Heisman Trophy at quarterback for Notre Dame and was the number one pick in the 1957 NFL draft. He played every position in the backfield during his career with the Irish, where he also punted, kicked, returned kicks, and played defensive back. While in the NFL, Hornung was a multi-threat offensive back and prolific kicker. He was a member of four NFL championship teams as an all-pro halfback for the Green Bay Packers and led the NFL in scoring 1959-60-61, set the single season scoring record in 1960 with 176 points, and was named League MVP following the 1961 season.