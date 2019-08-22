A'ja Wilson has become more than just a basketball player. She has her own clothing line and she has worked as a basketball analyst for the SEC Network.

Her work in the community has zeroed in on helping children and their families who have dyslexia and now, she is being rewarded for her efforts.

The Las Vegas Aces’ All-Star forward has received the July WNBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by State Farm for her work in the community.

The second-year WNBA player has come back to Columbia where she spent time at Spring Valley High School as part of the Lace Up Mentorship Program for high school girls basketball teams. She also donated her time to Opportunity Village, which is dedicated to helping adults with disabilities. Wilson spent time with Vanessa, a developmentally disabled adult whose dream is to become an ESPN Sports Reporter.

The Heathwood Hall and USC graduate founded the A’ja Wilson Foundation to serve as a resource for children and their families who struggle with dyslexia. Wilson continues to empower children and families to reach their full potential with educational programming, workshops, camps and grant opportunities.

“Having people recognize you on the court is great,” said Wilson. “Having someone recognize you in the community, if you take time to go out and talk to them and touch them, it’s a huge deal. Growing up, I had plenty of role models, but I never got a chance to touch someone like that. To be that person to step in for young kids today, the future of our game, but also our world and be there as a role model for them is huge.”

In addition to honoring Wilson, the WNBA and State Farm will donate $5,000 to the A'ja Wilson Foundation.