A'ja Wilson holds court at Hyatt Park

Heathwood Hall and USC grad A'ja Wilson was back in Columbia to help unveil a new outdoor basketball court at Hyatt Park.

Example video title will go here for this video

A'ja Wilson is one of the most decorated athletes in the history of Gamecock athletics.

A former national player of the year who won a national championship in her junior season at South Carolina, the Heathwood Hall product went on to be a number one pick in the WNBA Draft. A few months ago, the summer sports schedule saw A'ja and the Las Vegas Aces win that franchise's first WNBA title.

Wilson is in Columbia this weekend for a series of community events. Her Saturday morning schedule saw her at Hyatt Park where she helped unveil a refurbished outdoor basketball court in an area of Columbia where her family has history.

Wilson hopes the new court at the park will encourage area youngsters to come work on their game while also enjoying the benefits of an active lifestyle.