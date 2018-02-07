A'ja Wilson is playing like the first pick in the WNBA Draft and her June performances have led her to be named the league's rookie of the month.

The Heathwood Hall graduate led all rookies in scoring (21.1 ppg), rebounding (9.5 rpg), field goal percentage (45.2), blocked shots (1.62 bpg) and minutes (32.0 mpg) during June. Among all WNBA players, Wilson ranked fifth in scoring and second in rebounding.

Wilson helped the Aces finish with a 6-7 record in June. On June 12, she scored a career-high 35 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and blocked three shots in 40 minutes in a 101-92 overtime road win against the Indiana Fever. She became the second rookie ever to have at least 35 points and 10 rebounds in a game, joining Candace Parker (2008).

For the season, Wilson is averaging rookie highs of 20.1 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. She ranks sixth in points and third in rebounds among all WNBA players.

Wilson came to Las Vegas as the unanimous national player of the year in women's college basketball. She led USC to the national championship in her junior season and the Elite Eight this past March. Wilson was also a part of four consecutive SEC Tournament championships, the first time any SEC program has accomplished that feat.

© 2018 WLTX