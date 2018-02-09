During her four years at USC, A'ja Wilson spent plenty of Saturdays cheering on the Gamecock football team.

Wilson was back at the stadium Saturday for USC's regular season opener against Coastal Carolina.Wilson signed autographs in the Gamecock Village before heading over to the stadium where she served as the celebrity starter for the game. During the contest, Wilson was joined on the field by USC head coach Dawn Staley, athletics director Ray Tanner and a Honda representative who presented Wilson with the Collegiate Women's Sports Award and her Honda Cup Top Three Award. Those two honors were awarded to Wilson after her graduation in May.

The unanimous national player of the year this past season was chosen with the first overall pick in the WNBA Draft by the Las Vegas Aces. She went on to win the league's Rookie of the Year award.

