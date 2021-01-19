An emotional day for A'ja Wilson

Former Gamecock great A'ja Wilson was in Columbia Monday for a special ceremony to officially commemorate her statue.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was fitting that the ceremony unveiling a statue of A'ja Wilson was held on Martin Luther King Day.

One of the most decorated athletes in the history of Gamecock athletics, Wilson led South Carolina to its first national championship in basketball as a junior in 2017. The Heathwood Hall graduate is a product of Columbia and she was understandably moved by having a permanent reminder of her legacy on the grounds of the Colonial Life Arena.

But her most emotional moments was thinking of her late grandmother who endured her own challenges during the Civil Rights Era.

"My grandmother, Hattie Rakes, grew up in this area, actually four blocks from the Governor's Mansion to be exact," Wilson said through tears.

"When she was a child, she could not even walk on the grounds of the University of South Carolina. She would have to walk around the campus just to get where she needed to go. If only she were here today to see the same grounds she had to walk around is the same grounds where that houses a statue of her granddaughter."