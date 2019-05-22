Alaina Coates is leaving the Windy City for the Twin Cities.

The former Dutch Fork and USC standout has been traded by the Chicago Sky to the Minnesota Lynx.

Coates was the number two pick by the Sky in the 2017 WNBA Draft, but didn't play that year due to an ankle injury that caused her to miss the final few weeks of her senior season.

She averaged 3.4 points and 3.2 rebounds last season for the Sky who received a third-round pick in the draft for Coates.

The Sky and Lynx will square off Saturday night in Minneapolis. Tipoff is set for 8:00 p.m. on the CBS Sports Network.