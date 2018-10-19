As a freshman, Albert Huggins admittedly was not totally focused on the many jobs of being a Division I football player.

Part of the responsibilities comes in the film room when coaches show the players what they need to work on and that video can be from a game or practice. But as a freshman, Huggins sometimes used those film sessions as a chance to catch up on sleep.

The Orangeburg-Wilkinson product has come a long way. Not only does he stay awake for those meetings, but he has shown the coaches that he can be called upon to play at a high level which is what you would expect from a Parade All-American. But sometimes, it takes some players a little longer to hit their stride.

"I don't consider myself a late bloomer, but you could look at it like that," Huggins said.

"I'm just happy I'm getting the opportunity to do it now, you know what I'm saying? In my last season, and not just washed away or thrown away. I'm just glad I'm getting the opportunity to play. I was being patient. working every day, hoping the coaches would see it and they saw it."

When Huggins arrived at Clemson, he was not someone who enjoyed going to class. But in four years, Albert has come to love that process, as well.

"Freshman year, it wasn't that good," Huggins said of his academics.

"But I've done better. I'm proud of myself, I'm here. I never thought I'd be able to graduate college. I thought I wasn't made for college. I've got one class and I'm about to graduate, so I'm proud of myself."

