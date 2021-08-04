Alex Huntley hopeful for a big season in 2021

After dealing with several ankle injuries in 2020, the former Hammond standout is now fully healthy and is looking to make a big impact this season.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Midlands product is looking to become a major force for the Gamecocks in 2021.

Former Hammond standout Alex Huntley had to deal with ankle injuries that limited his playing time in the 2020 season.

But so far in the spring, Huntley says that he is feeling great and that the time away from the game was beneficial.

“It was a curse because getting injured isn’t fun, but I also saw it as a blessing because it showed me how much I love the game and it gave me a little bit of a chip because I was out last year and that makes me want to work a lot harder.” Huntley said.

With the addition of Erik Kimrey to Carolina’s staff, the Gamecocks increased their connections to Skyhawk football.

Although Coach Kimrey is on the other side of the ball coaching tight ends, Huntley says that it still feels great having him apart of his journey at Carolina.

“Coach Kimrey is my guy, it’s great having him here, it’s sometimes a little funny seeing him at practice because that was my high school coach and now he’s my college coach, he knows a lot about culture and leadership and I think he can bring a lot of that here.” Huntley said.