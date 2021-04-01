Alex Smith's wife shares pic of new Lombardi Trophy artwork created from husband's leg brace

The artwork of the Lombardi Trophy, the name of the trophy which is given to Super Bowl winners, is made of the leg brace Smith had to wear after countless surgeries

WASHINGTON — Elizabeth Smith, the wife of quarterback Alex Smith, posted a photo of some new artwork in their family home ahead of Washington's game that pays homage to her husband's struggle to return to football.

The artwork of the Lombardi Trophy, the name of the trophy which is given to Super Bowl winners, is made of the leg brace Smith had to wear after countless surgeries and during rehab following his horrific 2018 leg injury.

"Waiting for this game and I’m a nervous wreck. I look up at our bookshelves as a reminder of where we have been and the hard work to get to this moment. No matter the outcome, Alex has already won. He has beat the largest challenge life has thrown our way. I am incredibly proud and will be cheering loud. Let’s go Washington!," said Elizabeth Smith in her Instagram post. "Special thanks to @coldhardart for transforming a symbol of hard times to a trophy of triumph we can proudly put on our shelves."

Washington looks to win the NFC East title for the first time in five seasons, which is the last time the Burgundy & Gold reached the playoffs.

News this week of Alex Smith's return certainly helped the team's chances for Sunday night's primetime game versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

Since 2018, Alex Smith is 10-5 as Washington’s starting QB. The other six QBs to start for the franchise are 6-26.

Philly's defense has given up over 500 yards of offense in the team's last two games.

"We've got to have a no-hat rule this week. We can't let opponents put division win hats on at the Linc (Lincoln Financial Field)," said Philly Head Coach Doug Peterson.

In recent weeks, Philadephia has started to play better on offense with better wide receiver play on the outside.

Washington [7-9 overall] is could become the third division champion with a losing record since realignment in 2002.

If Washington wins, it would be the first time since 2012 that the team has beat both the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys twice each in the same season.

If Washington loses, Sunday's game between the Cowboys and Giants would determine the NFC East playoff spot.