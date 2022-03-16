USC star Aliyah Boston gets another top honor

The junior post averaged 16.8 points, 12.0 rebounds and set an SEC record for consecutive games with a double-double.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina basketball star Aliyah Boston has been named a unanimous First-Team All-American by the Associated Press.

Boston is joined on the team--which was announced Wednesday-- by Kentucky's Rhyne Howard , Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith, Michigan’s Naz Hillmon, and Stanford’s Haley Jones.

Boston has been dominant on both ends of the floor to help South Carolina go wire-to-wire as No. 1 in the AP poll and earn the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. The junior post averaged 16.8 points, 12.0 rebounds and set an SEC record for consecutive games with a double-double.

She is the top scorer and rebounder on the team and ranks among the NCAA's top 10 in double-doubles (2nd, 25), rebounds per game (7th) and blocks per game (10th, 2.65 bpg).

“Aliyah is a great player, a generational player having an exceptional season because she dedicated her offseason to putting herself in this position," South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said. "Her ability to not just affect but dominate a game every minute she’s on the court is special.”

USC's Zia Cooke and Destanni Henderson got Honorable Mentions from the AP as well.

SECOND TEAM

The AP second team was headlined by Kansas State's Ayoka Lee, who scored 61 points earlier this season to set a new NCAA women's single-game scoring record. She was joined by Ashley Joens of Iowa State, Aneesah Morrow of DePaul, Khayla Pointer of LSU and Elissa Cunane of N.C. State. It's the third year that Cunane has been either the second or third team.

THIRD TEAM