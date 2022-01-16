Aliyah Boston, Destanni Henderson lead Gamecocks to victory against Arkansas

The duo combined to score 38 points in the Gamecocks 17th victory of the season.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Aliyah Boston and Destanni Henderson each scored 19 points and No. 1 South Carolina beat Arkansas 61-52 on Sunday.

Boston also had 13 rebounds for South Carolina (17-1, 5-1 Southeastern Conference). The Gamecocks have won five straight since falling at Missouri on Dec. 30

Makayla Daniels led Arkansas (11-6, 1-3) with 17 points. Amber Ramirez added 14.

South Carolina dominated with size and length, forcing Arkansas into 28% shooting and outrebounding the Razorbacks 45-25, but also had 19 turnovers.

The game was South Carolina's second straight in which it was dominant defensively, but had bouts of indecision on offense. The Gamecocks shot 35% in Thursday's 20-point win over Texas A&M and 41% Sunday against Arkansas.