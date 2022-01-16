Aliyah Boston, Destanni Henderson lead Gamecocks to victory against Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Aliyah Boston and Destanni Henderson each scored 19 points and No. 1 South Carolina beat Arkansas 61-52 on Sunday.
Boston also had 13 rebounds for South Carolina (17-1, 5-1 Southeastern Conference). The Gamecocks have won five straight since falling at Missouri on Dec. 30
Makayla Daniels led Arkansas (11-6, 1-3) with 17 points. Amber Ramirez added 14.
South Carolina dominated with size and length, forcing Arkansas into 28% shooting and outrebounding the Razorbacks 45-25, but also had 19 turnovers.
The game was South Carolina's second straight in which it was dominant defensively, but had bouts of indecision on offense. The Gamecocks shot 35% in Thursday's 20-point win over Texas A&M and 41% Sunday against Arkansas.
The Gamecocks will enjoy a bit of a break coming up, with eight days before returning to the court. Next up is a home game against Vanderbilt on Jan. 24, it is a 7 p.m. tip time on the SEC Network. Then on Thursday of that same week, Jan. 27, the Gamecocks will rematch with UConn at 7 p.m. on ESPN. It will be a rematch of the Battle 4 Atlantis title game from Nov. 22, with South Carolina pulled away for a 73-57 win over the Huskies.