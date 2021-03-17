USC's Aliyah Boston named first-team AP All-American

Boston has been the anchor for the Gamecocks all season and continues to step up her game.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston has been named an Associated Press First Team All-American.

The AP released their women's All-American squad Wednesday afternoon. Joining her on the list are UConn's Paige Bueckers Dana Evans of Louisville, Rhyne Howard of Kentucky and NaLyssa Smith of Baylor.

The SEC co-Defensive Player of the Year and a member of the most current watch list for every national player of the year award, Boston's 15 double-doubles rank ninth in the country and include eight against nationally ranked opponents. She is among the nation's top 15 in blocked shots per game (2.85, 12th) and rebounds per game (11.7, 14th), and she is 18th in offensive rebounds per game (4.0).



Boston has been the anchor for the Gamecocks all season and continues to step up her game. Her 19.3 points and 11.3 rebounds per game in the SEC Tournament led South Carolina to its second-straight title and sixth in the last seven seasons. She extended her double-doubles streak to four straight games and was named SEC Tournament MVP in the process.

2020 AP All-America 2nd Team ✅



2021 Unanimous AP Preseason All-American ✅



2021 AP First-Team All-American ✅



Yes, @aa_boston



📰: https://t.co/KChqrgcHCm pic.twitter.com/kq5WWSa8in — GamecockWBB (@GamecockWBB) March 17, 2021