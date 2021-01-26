Aliyah Boston named SEC Player of the Week

The sophomore is averaging 15 points, 11 Rebounds and three blocks per game this season.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a dominant week, USC sophomore Aliyah Boston was named the SEC Player of the Week on Tuesday.

Boston, who captured the ESPN Player of the Week award on Monday, averaged 18.0 points, 12.5 rebounds and 5.5 blocks in the team's wins over #22/23 Georgia and at LSU.

It is her second weekly recognition from the SEC this season.

Boston was also named to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year watch list on Tuesday.

A unanimous AP Preseason All-American at the start of the season, Boston has been a block machine in the paint this year.

Her average of three blocks per game ranks seventh in the nation and she is currently averaging 4.9 BPG against SEC opponents.

For the season, Boston is averaging 15 points per game and 11.3 rebounds per game.