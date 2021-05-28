Aliyah Boston named Women's Basketball Academic All-American of the Year

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina sophomore Aliyah Boston was named the Women's Basketball Academic All-American of the Year, the College Sports Information Directors of America announced today. She is the first women's basketball student-athlete to win the award and the second Gamecock to capture the title for their sport.



"This award just means so much," Boston said. I was blessed to be able to win it because there are so many women out there nominated for it. It's exciting to see that I was able to do a great job of managing basketball and academics really well. Academics and basketball play hand-in-hand. Being able to play basketball is a blessing from God, but getting a degree is really important. It's important to have a back-up plan after basketball, knowing that I can fall back on my academics and get a job somewhere outside of basketball."



Boston is the first First-Team Academic All-American in Gamecock women's basketball history and the program's third selection all-time (Martha Parker, 1989 third team; Tiffany Mitchell, 2016 second team). The only other sport Academic All-American of the Year in South Carolina Athletics history was LB Dantzler (2013, baseball). Boston is the first sophomore to be named Women's Basketball Academic All-American of the Year in the award's history.



Boston boasts a 3.80 GPA in mass communications to go with a career that has seen her earn All-America honors in both seasons, including unanimous first-team status in 2020-21. The two-time Lisa Leslie Award winner as the best center in the country, she is also a two-time SEC Defensive Player of the Year and First-Team All-SEC selection.