Aliyah Boston repeats as Lisa Leslie Award winner

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For the second year in a row, Aliyah Boston has been recognized as the nation's best Center.

Boston earned a spot on the Naismith Starting Five as the winner of the Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Award, the Basketball Hall of Fame and Women's Basketball Coaches Association announced on Sunday.

In her sophomore season, she became a unanimous first-team All-American and repeated as the SEC Defensive Player of the Year. She was also a finalist for the Naismith Trophy and Wooden Award.

She averaged a double-double of 13.7 points per game and 11.5 rebounds per game.

"I thank God for allowing me to win this award again and for blessing me with amazing teammates and coaches who continue to push me every day to be the player that I am," Boston said. "This award means so much to me because Lisa Leslie was such a beast on the court, and to know that she thinks so highly of my game is a blessing."

Full Women's Naismith starting five:

Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year Award: Paige Bueckers, UConn

Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year Award: Ashley Owusu, Maryland

Cheryl Miller Small Forward of the Year Award: Ashley Joens, Iowa State

Katrina McClain Power Forward of the Year: NaLyssa Smith, Baylor

Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Award: Aliyah Boston, South Carolina