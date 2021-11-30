Aliyah Boston's historic night propels Gamecocks to 79-42 win

Boston hit all 13 of her field goals on her way to a career high 29 points.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Aliyah Boston scored a career-high 29 points on 13-of-13 shooting and powered No. 1 South Carolina to a 79-42 victory over North Carolina A&T on Monday night.

The Gamecocks improved to 8-0 for the first time since the 2015-2016 season. And, they did it through their 6-foot-5 All-American junior, who had 18 of South Carolina's 27 straight points over a 10-minute stretch of the second and third quarters to put away the winless Aggies (0-6).

Boston added 14 rebounds, one off her season high, and three blocked shots during her 20 minutes of action. She also made both her foul shots, each finishing off a three-point play.

South Carolina was a unanimous No. 1 pick in the latest rankings released earlier Monday. But, except for Boston, the Gamecocks didn't look the part early on against the Aggies.

North Carolina A&T drew within 18-15 on Chanin Scott's jumper with 8:11 left before half. That's when Boston led a 22-0 surge to the break, scoring 11 points including her fourth 3-pointer..

When Laeticia Amihere drove the basket for a layup with 1.4 seconds left, South Carolina was up 40-15.

Boston continued her dominant play after the break, scoring South Carolina's first nine points of the third quarter. Her inside jumper with 6:50 left in the period broke her previous high of 28, set against Florida last New Year's Eve.

Boston finished the night with a new career high of 29 points and hit all 13 field goal attempts in the game. That ties her with Brantley Southers (10-of-10 vs. Auburn, 1/30/84) as the only Gamecocks in program history to make 10 or more field goals without a miss. In NCAA history, only eight women in the history of college basketball have more field goals made without a miss in a single game.

Amihere finished with nine points and Zia Cooke 8 for South Carolina.