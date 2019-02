One day before the start of spring practice, Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney was at the State House where he spoke to the legislature about the qualities he saw in his football team and how those qualities played a role in the Tigers securing their second national championship in three years.

Also on the docket, a celebration outside on the State House steps where the state Department of Transportation unveiled the new road signs which will be placed at 18 locations on major roads throughout the state. The signs mark the Tigers' three national championships.

Swinney says the support inside and outside the State House was not surprising.

"It's awesome, but it's Clemson and that's what makes this place special,' Swinney said.

"And this state, it's not just Clemson.We have a lot of South Carolina people here today too. I think people are genuinely proud about the recognition for this state and for all the young people that have grown up in this state and have an opportunity to go to some of the greatest universities in the country right here in this state. If you have an opportunity to participate in athletics, that's great. It's just an honor to be a part of it."

The coach did talk football Spring practice begins Wednesday and while that signifies a turning of the page from one season to the next, that process had already begun with the off-season condition known as the "All In Drills". Swinney says the first 15-0 season will have no carry over into 2019 as he has a new team with new challenges.

"There's no momentum. You start over. Everyone's back at the bottom," Swinney said.

"There's no momentum," he reiterated. We start over. You've got to earn it all over again. You've got to pay the price in full once again. Championships don't come at half price. You have to pay it all over again through your offseason, your commitment, your decision-making, spring practice, summer workouts. Yeah, we're at ground zero just like everybody else."

That process of paying the price will take another step Wednesday afternoon when the majority of the 2019 team will be on the practice fields for the first day of spring practice.