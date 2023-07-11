Allen University gets land to build football stadium

Four years after a program reboot, Allen University secures land for new football stadium

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After years of searching, Allen University's football program has found themselves a home field in the Midlands.

On July 11th, at the Richland County Council Meeting, an ordinance authorized a deed to Allen University for a piece of property at 1741 Cushman Drive. That land will ultimately be developed into a stadium for the football team, known as the Yellowjackets.

The program was relaunched back in 2018 has been using Westwood High School's football stadium to host home games.

Yellowjackets football senior Diquan Brown believes that the new stadium will benefits not only the program but also morale on the team for future seasons.

"I think it decreases the burden of having like to go to these other stadiums and traveling," Brown said. "I think it gives the football players something to look forward too definitely. Because we just got our practice field, having a field of our own, that's ours it will just be added motivation."

Students on campus at Allen are relieved that the university will have somewhere to host true home games in the future. Rising senior, Teleah Moorer is especially excited for the historical rivalry game with neighbor Benedict College.

"We can finally have Benedict stop talking about us," Moorer said. "How they have a stadium and we don't because now, we have one"

Sophomore Donovan Chapple is a two season athlete at Allen University. When he is not on the track, he's playing football for the yellow jackets and he is excited for how the new stadium will benefit fan experience.

"I feel like we're going to have a bigger fanbase," Chapple said. "I feel like its going to be good for the fans just to watch us play at our own stadium."

There has not been an announced date as of yet for when the stadium construction is set to begin.